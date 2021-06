Gray was removed from Tuesday's start versus the Brewers with an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 31-year-old showed some discomfort while throwing his warmup pitches for the fourth inning, and he was pulled after receiving a look from the athletic trainer. Gray gave up two hits with five strikeouts and zero walks over three scoreless frames before being forced to exit due to the undisclosed issue.