Gray exited Thursday's start against the Marlins with a left calf contusion after just four innings.

The injury occurred on a comebacker in the second inning. Gray was able to pitch two more frames but was ultimately forced to leave the game. He had been pitching very well prior to his early exit, striking out six in four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. It's not yet clear whether his next start, which is expected to come Wednesday against the Dodgers, is threatened by the injury.