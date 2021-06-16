Gray is expected to miss at least two more turns through the Cincinnati rotation while recovers from a right groin strain, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The best feel I have for when he'd come back is almost be like maybe two starts from [Tuesday]," Bell said of Gray's potential return from the 10-day injured list. "So, it might be 10 days away, right in that range."

A clearer target date for Gray's return from the IL could come into focus by this weekend, when Bell said the right-hander will likely throw a side session. Gray's groin injury has already cost him one turn through the rotation, with Tony Santillan getting a call-up from Triple-A Louisville to fill in for him. Santillan will make his first of what will likely be two more turns through the rotation Friday in San Diego.