Gray (0-1) took the loss against St. Louis on Friday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings.

Gray's second outing of the campaign did not go well, as the right-hander failed to get out of the fourth inning. The bulk of the damage against Gray came in the third, when St. Louis tallied four runs on two doubles and three singles. The veteran did rack up six strikeouts for the second straight outing, but that was about the only positive in an otherwise forgettable appearance. Gray will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.