Gray will be making his final start of the year Tuesday against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray would be on schedule to pitch on the final day of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the Reds will elect to go with a bullpen day instead. The right-hander has exceeded expectations in his first season in Cincinnati, posting a 2.80 ERA and a career-high 199 strikeouts through 30 starts.