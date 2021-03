Gray (back) will pitch a couple of innings in an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday and could miss only two starts to begin the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray is hoping to build up his pitch count over the next two weeks. "I think we're in a good spot," Gray said. "I've got to get in games. I've got to get my pitch count built up. Where that pitch count is, I can't sit here right now and say I want to get through 100 pitches."