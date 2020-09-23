Gray gave up one run on two hits and one walk over five innings during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He had eight strikeouts and didn't factor in the decison.

The right-hander blanked Milwaukee through four innings, but Tyrone Taylor took him deep with a solo shot during the fifth. Gray finished at 80 pitches and likely would have pitched deeper were it not his first start off the injured list. He exited the contest with a 2-1 lead but the bullpen was unable to hold on. Gray has a 3.73 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB through 50.2 innings and potentially lines up to pitch Sunday's regular-season finale at Minnesota.