Reds' Sonny Gray: Nearing return to mound work

Gray (elbow) could throw a side session Thursday or Friday, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray was able to play catch Sunday, and he's now set to extend his long toss out to 120 feet Tuesday. If his elbow responds well, Gray could resume throwing off elevated ground by the end of the work week. Gray was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League outing last week with what was labeled right elbow stiffness.

