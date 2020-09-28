Gray allowed two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Sunday.

A right mid-back strain derailed Gray's season earlier this month, but he's been a full go since his return and seems close to full strength again heading into the postseason. The right-hander has allowed three runs with a 12:5 K:BB in two starts since his return (10.1 innings). Overall, Gray turned in a 5-3 record, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 72:26 K:BB in 56 regular-season innings. He lines up for a potential Game 3 against Atlanta in the first round of the playoffs.