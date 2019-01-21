Reds' Sonny Gray: Officially dealt to Cincinnati

Gray was traded from the Yankees to the Reds on Monday as a part of a three-team deal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Following the trade, Gray signed a three-year, $30.5 million contract extension, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It took a little longer than expected, but Gray is officially a member of the Reds. The right-hander will be reunited with his college pitching coach, Derek Johnson, who currently holds that position with Cincinnati. Gray will immediately slot into the middle of the Reds' rotation and will look to bounce-back from a lackluster 2018 that saw him post a 4.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 123:57 K:BBB across 130.1 innings.