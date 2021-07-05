Gray was limited to 86 pitches upon his return from a groin injury, and will probably be on a pitch count in his next outing Wednesday against the Royals, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray pitched well in his first start back, and manager David Bell suspects that after the All-Star break that Gray will be allowed to go deeper. "It was a little more than I expected," Bell said. "Another start or two from now, he keeps going because he was good (Friday night), but we were very satisfied with what he was able to give us. I thought it was a great start, great having him back and seeing him pitch like that."