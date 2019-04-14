Gray (calf) has improved enough that the Reds believe that he'll make his next start Wednesday in Los Angeles, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "He's moving around great," Reds manager David Bell said. "I did talk to him, and he's moving well. That's a great sign. As of right now, he's on track."

It's also encouraging that Gray was able to pitch after getting hit by the comeback on the calf in his last start. The matchup against the Dodgers isn't great, but with Alex Wood out, the Reds are thankful that they don't appear that they will have to test their depth even further.