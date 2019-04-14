Reds' Sonny Gray: On target for Wednesday
Gray (calf) has improved enough that the Reds believe that he'll make his next start Wednesday in Los Angeles, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "He's moving around great," Reds manager David Bell said. "I did talk to him, and he's moving well. That's a great sign. As of right now, he's on track."
It's also encouraging that Gray was able to pitch after getting hit by the comeback on the calf in his last start. The matchup against the Dodgers isn't great, but with Alex Wood out, the Reds are thankful that they don't appear that they will have to test their depth even further.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...