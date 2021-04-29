Gray (0-2) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers after giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning 11 across 5.2 innings.

Gray might have suffered his second loss of the season, but he had a strong outing against one of the best offenses in the National League -- he fanned a season-high 11 batters and ended just one out away from recording what would've been his first quality start of the campaign. Gray has a 5.93 ERA through his first three starts of 2021, but this outing was clearly a step in the right direction for the 31-year-old right-hander. He's slated to take the ball next week at home against the White Sox.