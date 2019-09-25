Play

Gray underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The procedure, which cleaned up loose bodies that he apparently dealt with all season, isn't expected to affect Gray's normal offseason routine. The right-hander enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2019, compiling a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 205 strikeouts across 175.1 innings (31 starts) with the Reds.

