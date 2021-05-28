Gray (1-3) earned the win over the Nationals on Thursday, allowing two hits and one walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

This was a stellar showing from Gray and he was rewarded with his first win since last August. The right-hander got 14 called strikes, eight swinging strikes and seven groundball outs on 90 pitches -- there was some thought he could go the distance in this seven-inning game, but manager David Bell turned to Lucas Sims for the save chance. Gray will take a 3.40 ERA into next week, which projects as a favorable two step (vs. PHI, at STL).