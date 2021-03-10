Gray was scratched from his spring training start Tuesday, instead throwing 40 pitches in a bullpen session, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gray said last week that he wanted to tinker with some of his pitch repertoire. "There are a few things I'd like to work on and continue to spend some time on, especially now, because if it can help down the road, I'd like to be able to do that," Gray said.

In February the Reds also said that they wanted to monitor Gray's workload early on - this decision serves both purposes. The good news here is that there wasn't an injury.