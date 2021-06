Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Wednesday.

Gray was removed from Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee with right groin tightness, and he'll miss at least one turn through the rotation while he recovers. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to the mound, and the Reds haven't announced who could take his place in the rotation. Right-hander Art Warren was called up by the Reds in a corresponding move.