Gray (back) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29.

Gray dealt with back spasms during camp but hopes to build up his pitch count over the next two weeks. He could miss only two starts to begin the season, but the Reds haven't announced an official timetable for his return. Jeff Hoffman and Jose De Leon will join Cincinnati's rotation to begin the year with Gray and Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) sidelined.