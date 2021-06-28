Gray (groin) plans to start Friday's game against the Cubs, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gray has been on the injured list since June 9 due to a right groin strain, but he made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four in three scoreless innings. He's slated to return to the majors to pitch on five day's rest in Friday's series opener against the Cubs, but it's not yet clear whether he could be on a pitch count following his brief rehab assignment.