Gray (back) resumed playing catch Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The 31-year-old was shut down from throwing over the weekend due to back spasms, but he was only fully shut down for a few days, as expected. The delay is still expected to prevent Gray from being available for the start of the season, though he could join the rotation after missing only one or two turns. The right-hander's outlook will remain a bit murky until he begins ramping up his throwing progression.