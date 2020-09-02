Gray (5-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after recording only two outs and giving up six runs on five hits with one strikeout and three walks.

The 30-year-old was unable to make it out of the first inning as he delivered only 17 of his 38 pitches for strikes. Gray entered Tuesday's game with only nine runs allowed through seven starts, but the short outing made a significant dent in his numbers. The right-hander has a 3.19 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through 42.1 innings and will look to get back on track Sunday in Pittsburgh.