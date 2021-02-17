The Reds are going to monitor the innings for their pitchers, much like most every other MLB franchise this year. They haven't yet divulged their plans to their starters yet, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports when talking with Sonny Gray. "I don't think anyone truly knows what to expect," Gray said. "Do you shorten it at the front to be able to continue it at the back? Do you come out guns blazing and just see what happens? What do you do? I'm sure different organizations will have a philosophy on that. I trust D.J. with everything, as you guys know."

Gray seems like a good candidate to see his innings cut a little shorter, given his previous injuries, including a trip to the IL in 2020 with a back injury. The Reds previously said that they probably intend to go with a five-man rotation than a six-man one, so that's one route that's not likely.