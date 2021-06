Gray (groin) went through fielding drills Tuesday and is expected to embark on a rehab assignment later this week, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gray has missed two weeks due to a right groin strain. He's expected to make just a single, three-inning rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville, putting him on track to return sometime next week. He may be on a pitch count for his first start back given that the Reds don't appear to want to build him all the way back up before he returns.