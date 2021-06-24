Gray (groin) will now make his rehab start Saturday after he woke up with a stiff back Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray was expected to begin his rehab assignment Thursday, but he'll wait a few more days as a precautionary measure. His back stiffness doesn't sound like a significant concern, so the right-hander should be able to get back on track assuming he's able to take the mound Saturday. However, Gray's minor setback could push back his potential return to major-league game action by a few days, so Tony Santillan could get another turn through the rotation.