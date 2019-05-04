Gray allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Friday.

The Reds jumped out to an eight-run lead and Gray appeared in line for his first win of the season, but incredibly, Cincinnati gave it all back and ultimately lost 12-11 in extra innings. Gray really labored in the fourth inning and was pulled after 82 pitches, so he still is yet to exceed 90 pitches in an outing this season. He's been pitching well for the most part (38:11 K:BB, one homer allowed in 34.2 innings), and the wins should come if the Reds' bats ever get going. The 29-year-old will face his former team in Oakland next week.