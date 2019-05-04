Reds' Sonny Gray: Remains winless
Gray allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Friday.
The Reds jumped out to an eight-run lead and Gray appeared in line for his first win of the season, but incredibly, Cincinnati gave it all back and ultimately lost 12-11 in extra innings. Gray really labored in the fourth inning and was pulled after 82 pitches, so he still is yet to exceed 90 pitches in an outing this season. He's been pitching well for the most part (38:11 K:BB, one homer allowed in 34.2 innings), and the wins should come if the Reds' bats ever get going. The 29-year-old will face his former team in Oakland next week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...