Gray (4-1) allowed one run on five hits while walking a batter and striking out 10 in 6.2 innings as he helped the Reds to an easy 8-1 victory over the Pirates on Friday night.

There wasn't much doubt that Gray wouldn't bounce back after he was roughed up by the Brewers for is first loss last Sunday. The former first-round pick reached double-digit strikeouts for the second time on the season and has now given up an earned run or less in four of his first five starts on the year. Gray currently leads the majors in strikeouts (45) and is tied atop the leaderboard in quality starts (4) and wins (4). His next scheduled start is supposed to come Thursday on the road against the Cardinals, but due to complications in their clubhouse because of COVID-19, the Reds may act as the away team in their home stadium which should massively benefit Gray as he boasts a 0.96 ERA through four home starts so far this season.