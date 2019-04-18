Reds' Sonny Gray: Saddled with third loss
Gray (0-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday by allowing three runs on two hits over six innings. He had nine strikeouts and two walks.
Gray was pitching a gem until the bottom of the sixth inning when a pair of walks -- one intentional to Cody Bellinger -- scored on A.J. Pollock's three-run homer. The left-hander illustrated no issues from the left calf contusion that ended his previous start after four innings. The 29-year-old has a 2.79 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 19.1 innings and will look to grab his first win versus the Braves on Tuesday.
