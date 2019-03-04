Reds' Sonny Gray: Scheduled for live BP

Gray (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gray was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League debut due to right elbow stiffness, though he has since resumed mound work and is confident that he'll be ready for the start of the season. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch when Gray faces hitters Tuesday, the right-hander could be cleared to return to game action shortly thereafter.

