Reds' Sonny Gray: Scheduled for live BP
Gray (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gray was scratched from his scheduled Cactus League debut due to right elbow stiffness, though he has since resumed mound work and is confident that he'll be ready for the start of the season. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch when Gray faces hitters Tuesday, the right-hander could be cleared to return to game action shortly thereafter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...