Reds' Sonny Gray: Scratched from spring start

Gray was scratched from Saturday's spring training opener against the Indians due to right elbow stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray was set to start and throw one inning during Saturday's spring training opener versus the Indians, but will now have to wait to make his spring debut. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it is nonetheless concerning that the 29-year-old's spring is beginning with any kind of injury related to his throwing elbow. Tanner Roark will start instead for the Reds as Gray's status should receive some additional clarity in the coming days.