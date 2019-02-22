Reds' Sonny Gray: Scratched from spring start
Gray was scratched from Saturday's spring training opener against the Indians due to right elbow stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gray was set to start and throw one inning during Saturday's spring training opener versus the Indians, but will now have to wait to make his spring debut. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it is nonetheless concerning that the 29-year-old's spring is beginning with any kind of injury related to his throwing elbow. Tanner Roark will start instead for the Reds as Gray's status should receive some additional clarity in the coming days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Does a new team matter?
Does the lineup around a player really matter for Fantasy? We dive into the numbers
-
Why Adalberto Mondesi is must-have
Adalberto Mondesi is shaping up to be one of the most controversial players of 2019, but Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects, shortstop
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst