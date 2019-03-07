Reds' Sonny Gray: Set to start Saturday

Gray (elbow) is listed as the Reds' expected starter for Saturday's spring game against the Padres, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gray threw a successful live batting practice session Tuesday and the Reds apparently saw enough to list him as the probable starter for Saturday. Assuming Thursday's scheduled side session goes smoothly, the 29-year-old will make his return to game action from the right elbow stiffness that's sidelined him for nearly two weeks.