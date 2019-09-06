Gray allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was outstanding, and the Reds finally gave him a lead in the sixth, which he departed with, but the Cincinnati bullpen was unable to hold it. Still, the performance extends Gray's streak of allowing two or fewer runs in his last seven outings. Since July 22, he is 5-0 with a 1.50 ERA in nine starts. Overall, Gray, who is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at the Mariners, is 10-6 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 181 strikeouts in 157.1 innings this season.