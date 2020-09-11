Gray (5-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings.

Gray made it through three innings without surrendering a run, but he imploded in the fourth, yielding a pair of walks and three hits while collecting only one out. By the end of the frame, Gray had been charged with five runs en route to his second straight loss. Over his last two starts, the right-hander has given up a combined 11 earned runs in four innings to see his ERA balloon to 3.94. He'll try to get his once-promising campaign back on track in a home matchup against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.