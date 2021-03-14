Gray will be shut down from throwing for about 3-to-4 days after he was diagnosed Sunday with mid-back spasms, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Gray described the back spasms as a recurring issue, so the Reds will let him take the next few days off with the hope that the respite will help resolve the matter. The right-hander said he expects that the shutdown period will put him behind the Reds' other starting pitchers about a week, but he doesn't yet appear in danger of missing out on Opening Day.