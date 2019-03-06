Reds' Sonny Gray: Side session scheduled

Gray (elbow) will throw a side session Thursday and could return to game action soon after, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Elbow stiffness delayed Gray's spring buildup in late February, though he'll still have time to make at least a few Cactus League outings. Barring setbacks, he should be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

