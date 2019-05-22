Gray (1-4) allowed five hits and four walks while striking out nine across six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Brewers.

Gray posted a contradictory line, beginning only 13 of the 25 batters he faced with a strike -- leading to four walks. On the other hand, he generated 19 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches all while delivering one his better starts of the season. After displaying fairly strong control early in the season, Gray has struggled to hit the strike zone of late, walking nine batters across his last 15.1 innings and spanning three starts. He'll look to improve in that regard while keeping the strong results in his next outing, currently scheduled for Monday against Pittsburgh.