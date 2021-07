Gray (ribs) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gray landed on the injured list with a strain in his rib cage July 8, but he should be able to return after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 25.2 innings across his last five starts, and it's unlikely that he'll face significant workload restrictions following the brief absence.