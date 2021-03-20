Gray (back) will throw a side session Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gray has been dealing with back spasms recently, but he resumed playing catch Wednesday and will have another throwing session Saturday. The 31-year-old doesn't expect to be ready for the first week of the regular season, but he could join the rotation after missing only one or two turns if he remains on track in his recovery. A better timetable for Gray's return could be established once he's able to ramp up his throwing progression.