Reds' Sonny Gray: Solid second start

Gray threw three perfect innings in his second start of the spring against the Dodgers on Thursday. Things went so well that he needed to throw 18 more pitches in the bullpen after the start to get him up to the number of pitches the Reds wanted him to throw, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

The Reds and Gray believe that he's on track to be ready by Opening Day. "I felt good, attacked the zone, threw strikes and forced contact," Gray said. "That's all I'm trying to do." Gray struck out one in his three innings. He was facing a Dodgers squad that had two-to-three starters at most - Justin Turner, Kike' Hernandez, and Alex Verdugo.