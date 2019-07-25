Gray will start Monday against the Pirates.

Gray was originally scheduled to pitch over the weekend, but the right-hander will be afforded an extra day of rest before his next start with Alex Wood (back) set to rejoin the rotation Sunday. In three starts since the All-Star break, Gray owns an impressive 1.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 19 innings.

