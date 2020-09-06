site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Sonny Gray: Starting on Thursday
Gray will return to the mound for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
This essentially results in Gray missing one start in order to get back in sync and get a little extra rest.
