Reds' Sonny Gray: Starting second game
Gray will start the Reds' second game of the season against the Pirates on March 30, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Gray threw 70 pitches in a spring training game Tuesday against the Indians that was mostly against their minor-league hitters, though he did face Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis multiple times. "Overall, I feel good and got to work on a lot of stuff," Gray said. "It was obviously a little later start to spring than I would have liked but sometimes those things are out of your control. I feel very good and look forward to what's ahead."
