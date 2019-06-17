Gray (3-5) allowed three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across five innings to earn a victory against the Rangers on Sunday.

The 29-year-old tossed up two homers, which accounted for all three of the Rangers runs, but that's just about all the damage Texas could inflict on the right-hander. Gray struck out at least eight batters for the fourth time this season, and with the win, he improved to 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA in his last five outings. Overall, Gray is 3-5 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. He is scheduled to pitch next at the Brewers on Friday.