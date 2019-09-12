Gray (10-7) gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine through 6.1 innings to take the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday.

Gray was pitching a no-hitter going into the the seventh inning, but he hit a batter, walked another and gave up a three-run home run to put a tough finish on an otherwise spectacular outing. It's been a nice stretch for the 29-year-old, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.50 ERA and a 0.95 in his last seven starts. Gray is scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.