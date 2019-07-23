Gray gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven through six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday.

Gray was stellar again, racking up 22 called strikes on his way to a quality start. In the three starts coming into this game, Gray had a 2-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, and he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 20 starts. The 29-year-old has a 28.6 K percentage and a 3.29 ERA this season. Gray will make his next start Sunday against the Rockies at Great American Ball Park.