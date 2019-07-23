Reds' Sonny Gray: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Gray gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven through six innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Monday.
Gray was stellar again, racking up 22 called strikes on his way to a quality start. In the three starts coming into this game, Gray had a 2-0 record with a 1.96 ERA, and he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 18 of his 20 starts. The 29-year-old has a 28.6 K percentage and a 3.29 ERA this season. Gray will make his next start Sunday against the Rockies at Great American Ball Park.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...