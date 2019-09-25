Gray (11-8) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers.

Gray was limited to just 74 pitches in his final start of the season, marking just his second start in his last 10 in which he didn't throw at least six innings. Overall, it was a stellar bounceback season for Gray, as he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 175.1 innings. His 205 punchouts were also a career-best mark -- his previous high was 183 across 219 in 2014. While still not among the most elite pitchers in the game, Gray reasserted himself as a very reliable pitching option heading into 2020.