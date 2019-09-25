Reds' Sonny Gray: Strikes out six in final start
Gray (11-8) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers.
Gray was limited to just 74 pitches in his final start of the season, marking just his second start in his last 10 in which he didn't throw at least six innings. Overall, it was a stellar bounceback season for Gray, as he posted a 2.87 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 175.1 innings. His 205 punchouts were also a career-best mark -- his previous high was 183 across 219 in 2014. While still not among the most elite pitchers in the game, Gray reasserted himself as a very reliable pitching option heading into 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...