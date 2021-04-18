Gray threw 4.1 innings and did not factor in the decision against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six.

After missing the beginning portion of the season due to back spasms, Gray was activated Saturday and was able to throw 71 pitches (45 strikes) in his first start. He looked sharp early on before yielding a single run in both the third and fourth innings. The right-hander struck out six and kept the Reds close in a game they ultimately pulled out by a run. Assuming his back issue is now a thing of the past, Gray next lines up for a road start at St. Louis on Friday.