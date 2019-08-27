Gray (10-6) gave up two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out six through six innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Monday.

Gray struggled with his control, but he did enough to deliver another quality start. Since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old has a 5-1 record with a 1.83 ERA in nine starts. Gray is scheduled to pitch the first game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.