Gray (0-3) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings Monday against the Giants.

Gray surrendered one run in the first inning, followed by two in the fourth on a two-run homer and one in the fifth on a solo blast. Monday marked just the second time this season he's allowed three or more runs in a start, but he's yet to pick up a win on the year. The right-hander owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 39:14 K:BB across 30.1 frames in 2021.