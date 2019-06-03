Reds' Sonny Gray: Takes another tough loss
Gray (2-5) allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Sunday.
Once again, Gray ran into some bad luck, facing Max Scherzer on a day where he was virtually unhittable. Gray has posted a .228 batting average against, 1.21 WHIP and 2.95 FIP this season, yet he is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA. He hasn't received the run support and hasn't gone deep enough in games to win more contests. But Gray is 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA in his last three appearances. He also has 68 strikeouts in 61 innings this year. Gray will make his next start at the Phillies on Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal