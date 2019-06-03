Gray (2-5) allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Once again, Gray ran into some bad luck, facing Max Scherzer on a day where he was virtually unhittable. Gray has posted a .228 batting average against, 1.21 WHIP and 2.95 FIP this season, yet he is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA. He hasn't received the run support and hasn't gone deep enough in games to win more contests. But Gray is 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA in his last three appearances. He also has 68 strikeouts in 61 innings this year. Gray will make his next start at the Phillies on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories