Gray (2-5) allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk across five innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Once again, Gray ran into some bad luck, facing Max Scherzer on a day where he was virtually unhittable. Gray has posted a .228 batting average against, 1.21 WHIP and 2.95 FIP this season, yet he is 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA. He hasn't received the run support and hasn't gone deep enough in games to win more contests. But Gray is 2-1 with a 1.06 ERA in his last three appearances. He also has 68 strikeouts in 61 innings this year. Gray will make his next start at the Phillies on Saturday.