Gray (3-1) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

The sixth inning was the trouble spot; Gray allowed hits to three of the first four batters he faced before being pulled. Michael Lorenzen allowed both inherited runners to score, marring Gray's line with two additional earned runs. Gray was among the best pitchers in baseball out of the gates with a 0.96 ERA and 28:5 K:BB in his first three starts (all at home) and will return to Great American Ball Park for his next start, Aug. 14 against the Pirates.